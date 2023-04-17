A Pair Of New Additions

Two more existing podcasts have signed up with PODCASTONE for network distribution and advertising sales representation. The shows are "I'VE HAD IT" with "SWEET HOME OKLAHOMA" reality show personalities JENNIFER WELCH and ANGIE "PUMPS" SULLIVAN, and "CAUSING A SCENE WITH SARA AND NATALIE" (formerly "NETCHICKS"), hosted by SARA GRETZKY (daughter of WAYNE GRETZKY) and NATALIE BUCK (daughter of JOE BUCK).

In a press release joint statement, WELCH and SULLIVAN said, “We are over the moon to join PODCASTONE. We knew from our first conversation with their team that they were the perfect fit for I’VE HAD IT.”

GRETZKY and BUCK's joint statement read. “We have both been longtime fans of PODCASTONE and so when we were given the opportunity to join their roster, we didn’t even think twice! The transition to joining their team was so seamless and easy proving they are the perfect fit for us. We are very much looking forward to seeing where this partnership goes and watching ‘CAUSING A SCENE’ take off!”

PODCASTONE Pres. KIT GRAY said, “I’VE HAD IT and CAUSING A SCENE are perfect complements to our thriving roster of female-focused programming. We are proud of the longstanding tradition we have at PODCASTONE for championing female podcast hosts and growing their shows. There is no doubt that these two new PODCASTONE shows will be part of our network for years to come.”

« see more Net News