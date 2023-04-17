Jennings

COX MEDIA GROUP (CMG) has promoted OWEN JENNINGS to VP/Product and Innovation. He will continue to lead the company's Product, Distribution, User Experience (UX) and Innovation teams, and play an expanded role in continuing to grow streaming while also creating business development opportunities. JENNINGS joined CMG in 2014 from CNN.

CMG EVP/Content, Product, and Innovation MARIAN PITTMAN said, "I look forward to OWEN’s continued leadership as he and his team evolve our digital product ecosystem and focus on streaming across our web, app, and CTV products. This is all part of OWEN’s charge of innovating to drive audience engagement and revenue growth."

JENNINGS added, "I am excited to take on a larger leadership role and deliver best-in-class digital products as I continue to partner with the highly talented team at CMG. We’ll remain committed to our mission of delivering products that inform, entertain and elevate our local audiences."

