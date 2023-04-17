TAYLOR SWIFT's Eras Tour is in HOUSTON this coming weekend and AUDACY Hot AC KHMX (MIX 96.5) is going all-in to celebrate the occasion. On FRIDAY, the station will transform into MIX 9-T.Swift-5 (see what they did there?). They'll celebrate with their favorite TAYLOR moments, fan check-ins and music from all of the TAYLOR eras!

VP Programming MELISSA CHASE told ALL ACCESS, "We will also host a pre-party at the WESTIN hotel that will have special TAYLOR song-named cocktails and a BEJEWELED makeup station. Plus, we'll be giving away last-minute TAYLOR tickets!"

