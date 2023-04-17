Wojcinski (Photo: LinkedIn)

Longtime BBR MUSIC GROUP Promotion Coordinator ASHLEY WOJCINSKI moves to BLACK RIVER ENTERTAIMMENT in a similar capacity, effective TODAY (4/17). She had been with BBR for nearly seven years, and in the promotion role since 2018, where her duties encompassed all three imprints, BROKEN BOW RECORDS, STONEY CREEK RECORDS and WHEELHOUSE RECORDS.

In a social media post, she said of her time at BBR, "I cannot express how blessed and grateful I am to have been part of such an amazing family for all these years. I have learned so much and will always be rooting for them on the sidelines."

She worked as a Business and Legal Affairs Associate at BBR prior to moving to the promotion department. Before BBR, WOJCINSKI worked in promotions as CUMULUS MEDIA in NASHVILLE.

