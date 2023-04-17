Leadership Changes

As a part of a reorganization, CONCORD President of International Publishing JOHN MINCH will become Executive Director, Publishing, and move away from day-to-day managing of international publishing operations to focus on the rights held by CONCORD and advocate for the songwriters and composers that the company represents.

In addition, JEFF VAN DRIEL is moving from CONCORD’s U.S. headquarters in NASHVILLE to LONDON as General Manager, International Operations, and will report to COO VIC ZARAYA, while MINCH will report to Chief Publishing Officer JIM SELBY.

MINCH said, “I’ll work on projects and with clients that I have had a close relationship with, but it is time to make way, after nearly 25 years. It’s a pity, I am only just starting to understand what I am doing. But it’s time to put my feet up and light a cheroot. I am hugely grateful to CONCORD for the freedom and encouragement they have given me over the last seven years, and for encouraging me to continue to represent CONCORD and our composers and writers in industry associations.”

VAN DRIEL said, “I am honored and excited to be taking on this role for CONCORD. Given CONCORD’s rapid and disciplined growth, there are ongoing opportunities to enhance operations and prove our global commitment to the creative community throughout the world. We have dedicated and talented teams who embrace continuous improvement, utilizing the best and most practical technological solutions in the market. CONCORD is a full-service music company representing many of the world’s best artists, songwriters, creators and catalogues, and I am committed to its continued growth and success.”

SELBY said, “CONCORD is truly a global force, and that’s a testament to JOHN’s contributions. I believe that with JEFF and JOHN as a team in our LONDON office, CONCORD will only further solidify its strengths as a global independent publisher.”

