The Fords (Photo: Facebook)

ALL ACCESS sends our best wishes to BBR MUSIC GROUP Manager/Syndicated and Secondary Promotions ELLEN FORD and her husband, JOSH FORD. He was recently diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. In an APRIL 12th FACEBOOK post, ELLEN shared, "JOSH and I have moved in to VANDERBILT, where he will receive inpatient chemotherapy for the next 20+ days."

She continued, "Thank you to our village who has already shown up and shown out with support and prayers. We feel the love all around and are trusting in our Ultimate Healer. WE’RE ALL IN!"

The couple, who will celebrate their second anniversary on APRIL 26th, have set up a CARINGBRIDGE account for those who want to stay up to date on JOSH's healing journey and send messages to the couple. Find it here. Reach ELLEN here.

