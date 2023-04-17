Serrano

Longtime COX Top 40 WPOI (HOT 101.5)/TAMPA APD/afternoon DANNY SERRANO and the station have parted company by mutual agreement.

HOT 101.5 has been without a PD since WILL CALDER left to join WPOW (POWER 96)/MIAMI (NET NEWS 5/10/22) and now is minus someone to oversee the music within the market.

SERRANO told ALL ACCESS, “I definitely appreciate the six years of growth that I’ve been given at the COX MEDIA GROUP. And, I really appreciate everyone who supported me during that time and shared their knowledge with me. I look forward to my next adventure.”

