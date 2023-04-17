Gable

JOEL GABLE comes to BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP as Dir./Sales for the five-station LAS VEGAS cluster from iHEARTMEDIA, where he was SVP/Sales for LAS VEGAS for the past 12 years. He succeeds CORY CUDDEBACK, who recently departed the company.

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP VP/Operations KEVIN RICH said, “We are thrilled to welcome JOEL to the BEASLEY LAS VEGAS family. His strong team building and leadership skills, combined with his vast experience and market relationships, made him the perfect choice to take our LAS VEGAS sales team to the next level.”

GABLE said, “I couldn’t be more excited to join the BEASLEY team in LAS VEGAS. Having competed against them for several years, I’m proud to be a part of a team of fierce competitors and local creative content providers. I thank KEVIN RICH and the BEASLEY leadership team for this tremendous opportunity.”

