Mix Mornings Went All In

This past weekend, CAPITOL BROADCASTING COMPANY AC WRAL (MIX 101.5)/RALEIGH morning stars KYLE, BRYAN & SARAH took a deep dive into the buzz around the new SUPER MARIO BROS. movie

The power trio set up a real life MARIO KART RACE, complete with obstacles like bubbles, powder cannons, silly string and water balloons. Local celebs were in on the fun, and joined teams with listeners captained by KYLE, BRYAN, & SARAH and raced around the specially designed custom race track.

Click here to watch the action.

