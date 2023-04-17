Yoanidis

Entertainment business management firm FBMM has promoted DORIAN YOANIDIS from VP/Operations to the dual role of CFO/COO. Bringing more than 30 years of experience to his new role, YOANIDIS will be responsible for every aspect of FBMM's operation.

FBMM owner and business manager DUANE CLARK said, "I have worked closely with DORIAN since he joined FBMM and have witnessed firsthand his dedication to our clients, staff, and the future of the company. He is the embodiment of a servant leader and has made a tremendous impact for our FBMM family and, in doing so, for our clients. His expertise allows our business managers to focus on their clients, and I have full confidence in DORIAN as he continues to guide our operations in this new role."

FBMM owner and business manager JULIE BOOS added, "DORIAN has a people-first mentality, which was critical as he helped strategically guide FBMM through the COVID-19 pandemic. His guidance during the pandemic offered support to our talented staff so that they had all the resources necessary to continue to serve our clients and make sure their businesses ran seamlessly."

FBMM has offices in NASHVILLE, NEW YORK, and LOS ANGELES.





