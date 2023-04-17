Going With Radius Hub

TORONTO-based ORBYT MEDIA has officially entered the RADIUS HUB buying platform, allowing agencies across CANADA to send digital RFPs and quickly receive national campaigns across ORBYT MEDIA’s network of more than 400 radio stations.

As CANADA’s only national radio network in RADIUS HUB, ORBYT MEDIA facilitates buying network radio as time.

BELL MEDIA Director Of National Sales DEAN RUTHERFORD commented, “We're pleased to announce that our clients can now buy ORBYT MEDIA through HUB. With HUB, we're able to offer our clients a faster, more efficient way to get the results they need. We're excited about the ways this new technology will transform our business and enhance the experience for our clients."

OMD Group Director Of Broadcast TERESA COULTER stated, “We're thrilled with the experience of using HUB to buy ORBYT MEDIA. We appreciate the speed and convenience that HUB provides and we look forward to continuing our partnership with ORBYT MEDIA.”

ORBYT MEDIA Affiliate Relations/Content Director JENNIFER MORRISON, “As CANADA’s premier radio content syndication group, we strive for efficiency, speed, and accountability – and this takes us to the next level.”

