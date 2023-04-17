Monday Sessions

MONDAY's sessions at the NAB SHOW in LAS VEGAS opened with NAB Pres./CEO CURTIS LEGEYT and closed with "TED LASSO"'s BRETT GOLDSTEIN, with talk about podcasting in between.

LEGEYT, interviewed by KMEX-TV (UNIVISION 34)/LOS ANGELES anchor GABRIELA TEISSIER, stuck to the theme of localism in his comments, proclaiming that broadcasters' "competitive advantage is local" with "boots on the ground in local communities." He discussed radio's need to compete on car dashboards ("If we're not rowing in the same direction as an industry... we're going to lose this arms race," he said, mixing metaphors), and declared that what AM radio does -- its role in the emergency alert system -- cannot be done using other technologies, also serving rural and niche audiences ("it's still a very, very relevant medium").

FCC Chairwoman JESSICA ROSENWORCEL concentrated on television in her remarks, unveiling a new public-private "Future of Television Initiative," but did note that local broadcasters are "still the most trusted source of news" and urged them to "lean into it." ROSENWORCEL, a New Englander, added her regional pride in hearing a story on iHEARTRADIO News WBZ-A/BOSTON about a DUNKIN' closing in a small town.

PODNEWS chief JAMES CRIDLAND and consultant VALERIE GELLER offered general advice and information for aspiring podcasters in a morning session; GELLER returned in the afternoon with JEFFREY HEDQUIST for a session on the value of storytelling for both programming and sales.

The NAB inducted NEW YORK Hip Hop radio pioneers STRETCH AND BOBBITO and "ABC'S WIDE WORLD OF SPORTS" into the NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame and honored NBCUNIVERSAL LOCAL EVP/Digital Media LORA DENNIS with the Digital Leadership Award.

And at the end of a conversation between GOLDSTEIN, who both writes for and co-stars as "Roy Kent" on APPLE TV+s "TED LASSO" and co-created "SHRINKING," and ASHLEY NICOLE BLACK (who writes for both shows), BLACK asked what GOLDSTEIN gets from continuing to host his podcast "FILMS TO BE BURIED WITH"; GOLDSTEIN responded, "Every time I do it, it's a privilege, genuinely a privilege to have an hour and a half conversation with someone I admire." He noted that "when people talk about films, they don't realize that they're really talking about themselves."

Radio sessions and the "We Are Broadcasters" presentation, including the NAB CRYSTAL RADIO AWARDS, are scheduled for TUESDAY.

