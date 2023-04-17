Most Added

Congratulations to RIVER HOUSE/COLUMBIA NASHVILLE artist LUKE COMBS and his promotion team for landing the most added single at Country radio this week with "Love You Anyway." The song debuts with a total of 76 adds from MEDIABASE stations, 58 of them new this week.

In an usual move, COMBS allowed his fans to choose his next single in online voting on his website, giving them a choice between "Anyway" and "5 Leaf Clover" (NET NEWS 4/10). He announced the winner in what was a close vote during his SATURDAY night (4/15) show at NASHVILLE's NISSAN STADIUM, his second of two consecutive nights at the venue. "Clover" was this week's second most added single, picking up 17 new stations, bringing its total adds to 57. Another new COMBS song, his cover of TRACY CHAPMAN's "Fast Car," picks up seven new stations (with nine total on board), good for 12th most added status this week.

This week's other new single, BAILEY ZIMMERMAN's "Religiously," is the week's third most added, launching with 29 stations, 16 of them new this week.

On the MEDIABASE Country chart for the week ending APRIL 15th, "5 Leaf Clover" rises 48-45, "Love You Anyway" is up 63-58 and "Religiously" jumps 69-65.

« see more Net News