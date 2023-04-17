Milligan (Photo: Joseph Llanes)

STONEY CREEK RECORDS artist DRAKE MILLIGAN and his band were injured in a collision SUNDAY (4/16) morning while traveling between FORT WORTH and GEORGETOWN, TX, where they were scheduled to play at the TWO STEP INN. The accident occurred when a tire flew into their van, causing it to collide with a concrete median. MILLIGAN and several band members sustained injuries. and were treated at a hospital.

All have since been released, and MILLIGAN plans to resume his tour schedule next week, with the next listed date on his website APRIL 28th, where he will play the Mane Stage at STAGECOACH festival in INDIO, CA.

MILLIGAN is best known for his successful run on NBC's "AMERICA'S GOT TALENT" in 2022, and his current radio single, "Sounds Like Something I'd Do."

