DAVID CARROLL, whose voice could be heard on the 100,000-watt WSKZ/CHATTANOOGA, TN when he was 20 and a 35-year evening news anchor on the local NBC affiliate WRCB, is ending his popular weekend show on BREWER BROADCASTING Sports WALV (BIG 106.9)/CHATTANOOGA at the end of APRIL after seven years.

Send him a congratulatory note at dcarroll@local3news.com.

