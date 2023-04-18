Now Over 175 Affiliates

SKYVIEW NETWORKS' syndicated THROWBACK BRANDS now has over 175 affiliate stations with its three shows.

THROWBACK NATION RADIO, a nightly show adds 10 new stations including SAGA AC WSNY (SUNNY 95)/COLUMBUS, OH and SAGA Classic Hits KIOA/DES MOINES. Its weekend-only show, THROWBACK 2K picks up 14 more, including ALPHA MEDIA Top 40 WDJX/LOUISVILLE and Hot AC WXLC/CHICAGO. THROWBACK BRANDS newest show RETRO POP REUNION adds stations including AUDACY Classic Hits WMQX (MAX 102)/SCRANTON-WILKES BARRE and RADIO PLUS AC WFDL (SUNNY 97.7)/FOND DU LAC, WI.

THROWBACK BRANDS Founder/CEO and MONDAY-SATURDAY host of THROWBACK NATION RADIO TONY LORINO said, "As radio listeners tell us they’re coming to us for connection and personalities more than ever, we’re here to help. We’re not just ‘night or weekend shows’ to our affiliates; we’re partners in their growth, and we’re so excited to see so many of our partners succeeding on so many levels."

SKYVIEW NETWORKS Pres./Network Partnerships and Chief Revenue Officer JEANNE-MARIE CONDO commented, "A18-49 working out and having fun, listening to the music from the ‘80s and ‘90s, paired with A25-54 enjoying great music is what makes THROWBACK BRANDS a great listening experience. The shows are dynamic and energetic, allowing for elevated opportunities that advertisers are seeking. It is a fun, winning platform already driving results for ad partners."

For more on THROWBACK BRANDS, reach out to affiliation@skyviewsat.com or visit throwbacknationradio.com.

