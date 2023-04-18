30 Years Of Xponential

UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA Triple A WXPN/PHILADELPHIA has announced the lineup for the three-day XPONENTIAL MUSIC FESTIVAL 2023, set for SEPTEMBER 22nd-24th at WIGGINS PARK on the CAMDEN, NJ waterfront.



For the first time in the last eleven years, the festival will not include evening concerts at the nearby FREEDOM MORTGAGE PAVILION. WXPN General Manager ROGER LAMAY said, “For our 30th year, we’re gathering with the WXPN community entirely in WIGGINS PARK, our festival home since 2005, for an intimate concert experience that recalls and honors the festival’s roots.”

Artists scheduled to perform include OLD CROW MEDICINE SHOW, TEGAN AND SARA, BRUCE HORNSBY & THE NOISEMAKERS, THE HOLD STEADY, MARGO PRICE, ALLISON RUSSELL, LOW CUT CONNIE, SAMMY RAE & THE FRIENDS, BAILEN, CELISSE, LEYLA MCCALLA, SAY SHE SHE, SUNNY WAR, DON MCCLOSKEY, JULIA PRATT, NIK GREELEY & THE OPERATORS, MOUSTAPHA NOUMBISSI, MOBBLUZ AND VELVET ROUGE. More artists will be announced.

Festival tickets will be available for the general public on the festival’s website, starting this Friday, April 21st at 10 am (ET). Find out more here.

