New Price

The sale by MULTICULTURAL RADIO BROADCASTING LICENSEE, LLC of News-Talk KBLA-A/SANTA MONICA-LOS ANGELES to TAVIS SMILEY's SMILEY RADIO PROPERTIES, INC. has been refiled with the FCC with a purchase price of $6,896,760 plus a new LMA before closing and an eight-year noncompete agreement. The original deal, filed in NOVEMBER 2020, was for $7.15 million plus an eight-year noncompete agreement; SMILEY has been operating the station since then under an LMA.

In other filings with the FCC, AZTEC CAPITAL PARTNERS, INC. is selling WNWR-A/PHILADELPHIA to WILKINS BROADCASTING LLC for $330,000.

