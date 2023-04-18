Big Boy & Baka Boyz

INTREPID COMPANIES Rhythmic AC KQRB (96.9 THE BEAT)/TOPEKA-LAWRENCE, KS has added two new shows to their lineup. PREMIERE NETWORKS' BIG BOY'S NEIGHBORHOOD is new to middays on the station and now at night, COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS' BAKA BOYZ takeover from 6-10p Central.

On SATURDAYS, KQRB is also featuring BIG BOY'S WEEKEND and the BAKA BOYZ HIP-HOP MASTER MIX.

INTREPID COMPANIES Managing Principal DON SHERMAN commented, "As the only locally owned commercial radio station in TOPEKA/LAWRENCE, our goal is to bring the best information, entertainment, and music to the communities we are privileged to serve. These strategic and intentional additions sustains our mission to super-serve our communities on-air, online, and on the streets."

« see more Net News