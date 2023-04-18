A 'Secret' No More

JONAS BROTHERS have announced a series of upcoming, secret shows. One set for LOS ANGELES on APRIL 25, one in DALLAS the following day and a third in BALTIMORE on APRIL 28. Venues for the shows have not been revealed.

The band is gearing up for the release of their latest album for REPUBLIC RECORDS, The Album. Executive produced by JON BELLION, the set will arrive on MAY 12. Their single, "Waffle House", is currently charted at Top 40 and at Hot AC.

Fans hoping to attend the secret shows can register for the Verified Fan Onsale until APRIL 20 at 1pm (ET) Go here for details.

