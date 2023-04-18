iHeartMedia/Birmingham Hosting

iHEARTMEDIA/BIRMINGHAM will host the sixth annual "AUTUMN AIR HOME SERVICES MAGIC CITY WINE FEST" on SATURDAY, MAY 13th. A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit local charity RAILROAD PARK, a 19-acre green space in downtown BIRMINGHAM that celebrates the city's industrial and artistic heritage.

iHEARTMEDIA/BIRMINGHAM stations Country WDXB (102.5 THE BULL), Top 40 WQEN (103.7 THE Q), AC WMJJ (MAGIC 96.5), News-Talk WERC-A/F, Rock WQEN-HD2-W276BQ(103.1 THE VULCAN), Urban AC WERC-HD3-W293CM (B106.5) and Urban WMJJ-HD2 W281AB (104.1 THE BEAT) are promoting the event on-air, on their station sites and via social media. Station personalities will be at the event.

« see more Net News