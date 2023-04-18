Bears Radio

With GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WMVP-A (ESPN 1000)/CHICAGO taking over as flagship for CHICAGO BEARS football this season, the station has announced its talent lineup for the BEARS RADIO NETWORK's 2023 NFL season.

JEFF JONIAK and TOM THAYER will return to call the games, with JASON MCKIE will be this season's sideline reporter. The network's pre-game show, airing two hours before each game, will be hosted by ESPN 1000 host MARC (SILVY) SILVERMAN and weekend host DIONNE MILLER with former BEARS linebacker LANCE BRIGGS. SILVERMAN will also host the halftime show, which will include fan reactions to the first half plus celebrity guests. ESPN 1000 hosts JOHN JURKOVIC and PEGGY KUSINSKI will host the network post-game show, running two hours after each game.

In addition, a new daily "CHICAGO BEARS PODCAST" will post year-round and will be hosted by YOUTUBE personality and podcaster PAT THE DESIGNER, starting APRIL 24th. PAT will be joined by BRIGGS on MONDAYS, COURTNEY CRONIN on TUESDAYS and THURSDAYSm, MCKIE on WEDNESDAYS, and JURKOVIC on FRIDAYS.

Dir./Content DANNY ZEDERMAN said, “I am ecstatic for ESPN CHICAGO to enter a new era for exclusive BEARS content 365 days a year while bringing together a diverse, energetic, and passionate group of talent with a deep knowledge of CHICAGO sports. Our talent has a real understanding of the importance of the CHICAGO BEARS and what the team means to the fans because our team is made up of fans. We are counting down the days until kickoff!”

BEARS SVP/Marketing and Communications SCOTT HAGEL added, “The hometown radio call continues to be an integral part of BEARS football. It provides the unique soundtrack of each season. BEARS fans expect informed commentary and a shared passion for their favorite team as pillars to their experience. GOOD KARMA has assembled a talented cast to deliver on both while providing a fresh take on BEARS football not only for ESPN 1000 listeners, but for fans across the entire national CHICAGO BEARS RADIO NETWORK.”

