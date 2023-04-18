Renk

Former TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk WBCK/BATTLE CREEK and WKMI-A/KALAMAZOO, MI host DAVID "RENK" RENKIEWICZ has passed away, his wife AMY posted on FACEBOOK TODAY (4/18).

RENKIEWICZ had been diagnosed with incurable Stage 4 adenocarcinoma of the biliary tree; in the post, his wife said that he "passed away peacefully at home last night" surrounded by family. She thanked listeners and added, "He loved sharing with all of you and truly enjoyed the discussions he had with the callers. That is what made his show unique. Thank you for all of the kind words, offers of support and many cards sent to him in recent weeks. We feel very loved and supported."

RENKIEWICZ left radio in 2022 after 15 years and later served as manager for the successful campaign of MICHIGAN State Rep. MATT HALL (R-42nd).

