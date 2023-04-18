Debuts Today

A new podcast debuting with two episodes TODAY (4/18) from SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT's SOMETHIN’ ELSE highlights great rivalries and feuds in pop culture and history. "FIERCE RIVALRIES" is hosted by KELSEY PADGETT and "RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE" host DELTA WORK and debuted with episodes ion the BETTE DAVIS-JOAN CRAWFORD feud and CLEOPATRA's battles, including killing her own siblings.

“FIERCE RIVALRIES is a show where we tackle serious rivalries in a fun and humorous way, especially when it comes to choosing who we think the true winner is,” said PADGETT. “While we get into the petty and the drama in each episode, we hope listeners will see that there is so much more at play. Corporate greed, racism, misogyny, and homophobia are so often behind the scenes, pulling the strings and making everyone lose.”

