New Execs

SOUNDEXCHANGE has added three new Vice Presidents to its executive team.

WARNER MUSIC GROUP SVP/Head of Global Data Management KATHLEEN STROUSE has joined SOUNDEXCHANGE as SVP/Operations, based in WASHINGTON, DC, and reporting to CFO/COO ANJULA SINGH.

CUMULUS MEDIA SVP/Music and Entertainment DOUG COHN has been named VP/Artist and Label Relations, based in LOS ANGELES and reporting to SVP/Marketing and Industry Relations STEPHANIE WERNER.

And PHONOGRAPHIC PERFORMANCE LTD. Head of International AMANDA CARMICHAEL has been named VP/International, based in LONDON and reporting to SINGH.





Strouse, Cohn, Carmichael







« see more Net News