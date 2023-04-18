-
Family Life Radio Network Hosting Concert In Glendale, AZ
by Todd Stach
April 18, 2023 at 8:59 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
FAMILY LIFE MINISTRIES Contemporary Christian FAMILY LIFE RADIO NETWORK/ARIZONA-MICHIGAN is hosting a concert, with support from TRANSPARENT PRODUCTIONS, called FAMILY LIFE RADIO FEST. It's on SUNDAY (6/11) at the DESERT DIAMOND ARENA in GLENDALE, AZ. with FOR KING+COUNTRY, CECE WINANS, PAT BARRETT, ANDREW RIPP, JOHNATHAN TRAYLOR and CENTRAL LIVE.
“We're excited for the opportunity to host this event for our listeners, connecting them with their favorite artists! It will be an evening filled with fun, fellowship and fantastic music,” said Chief Broadcast Engagement Officer/Mornings MIKE KANKELFRITZ.
More information and tickets are available here.