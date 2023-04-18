Sunday, June 11th

FAMILY LIFE MINISTRIES Contemporary Christian FAMILY LIFE RADIO NETWORK/ARIZONA-MICHIGAN is hosting a concert, with support from TRANSPARENT PRODUCTIONS, called FAMILY LIFE RADIO FEST. It's on SUNDAY (6/11) at the DESERT DIAMOND ARENA in GLENDALE, AZ. with FOR KING+COUNTRY, CECE WINANS, PAT BARRETT, ANDREW RIPP, JOHNATHAN TRAYLOR and CENTRAL LIVE.



“We're excited for the opportunity to host this event for our listeners, connecting them with their favorite artists! It will be an evening filled with fun, fellowship and fantastic music,” said Chief Broadcast Engagement Officer/Mornings MIKE KANKELFRITZ.



More information and tickets are available here.

