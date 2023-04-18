DiPiero (Photo: Gene Reed)

NASHVILLE-based JONAS GROUP PUBLISHING (JGE) has appointed LESLIE DIPIERO as its new Pres. DIPIERO will sign and develop songwriters and producers, while nurturing the current writers and catalog, and will report to CEO PHIL GUERINI.

Under the guidance of GUERINI, JGP plans to expand its overall NASHVILLE footprint with catalog acquisitions, recordings and sync opportunities. DIPIERO will join the company on MAY 31st, while simultaneously exiting her current position at TREE VIBEZ MUSIC. In her six years as GM, TREE VIBEZ MUSIC produced more than 500 cuts and 50 singles, of which 23 reached # 1.

GUERINI said of DIPIERO, “LESLIE has earned the respect of this community, which is built on years of unflinching integrity and passion for songwriters and artists. Her relationships, creative and business acumen is unparalleled, and we are thrilled to have her lead JONAS GROUP PUBLISHING.”

DIPIERO added, “Working with PHIL GUERINI and [founder] KEVIN JONAS SR. is an honor and privilege for me. These two individuals have a longstanding friendship based on honesty and integrity. What brought us together is a shared passion and inspired direction towards helping creators reach their goals and dreams.” She added, “I am so grateful to TYLER HUBBARD, BRIAN KELLEY and the TREE VIBEZ MUSIC family for giving me the opportunity to serve them and their teams over the past six years."

She will continue to work with HUBBARD, whose songs are currently administered by WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC.

DIPIERO serves on various boards including her current seat as Governor for the NASHVILLE CHAPTER OF THE RECORDING ACADEMY. She is an Alumna of LEADERSHIP MUSIC (Class of ’07) and is also a member of ACM, AIMP, CMA, NMPA, NSAI and THE RECORDING ACADEMY.

