Two Summer Festivals Announced

iHEARTMEDIA's Country WGAR and sister Rocker WMMS/CLEVELAND are teaming up with ELEVATION FESTIVALS to bring "Victory Live," a new two-day music festival, to CLEVELAND. Set for AUGUST 4-5 at VICTORY PARK OHIO in NORTH RIDGEVILLE, FRIDAY night kicks off with WMMS's "Buzzard Festival," followed the next day with WGAR's "Country Jam." The lineup for both shows will be released next week.

Starting in 1992, the previously annual WGAR "Country Fest" was held at the CUYAHOGA COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, and has featured some of the biggest names in Country over a 28-year history. "Buzzard Fest" was last held in 2000.

iHEARTMEDIA CLEVELAND Market Pres. KEITH HOTCHKISS said, "We’re excited to partner with VICTORY PARK OHIO and ELEVATION FESTIVALS, bringing back two historic events for our listeners this summer. Fans can expect a world-class music festival experience, and a memorable weekend of Rock and Country when the legendary 'Buzzard Fest of 100.7 WMMS' and the iconic '99.5 WGAR Country Jam' return to CLEVELAND."

Early bird tickets are on sale and available here.

