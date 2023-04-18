New Distribution Deal

Latin label and PUERTO RICO/MIAMI-based THE WAVE MUSIC GROUP has signed a distribution deal with CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP (CMG). Under terms of the agreement, CMG will also provide THE WAVE MUSIC GROUP with myriad services in support of its releases, supplementing the company’s in-house functions that have been built and developed since its founding in 2021.

The first music under the new agreement comes from Puerto Rican rapper and songwriter YOUNG MIKO, whose first single under the new pact, “Lisa,” has already amassed more than 50 million audio streams and 20 million video streams, and has been utilized in more than three million TIKTOK UGC creations that have generated 475 million views.

WAVE MUSIC GROUP Co-Owner ANGELO TORRES said, “CALEB [CALLOWAY, Co-owner] and I have always felt like creators of moments within our industry that have marked a before and after. Helping artists reach success is our number one priority.”

« see more Net News