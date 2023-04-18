Third Season Launches Today (4/18)

BMI, BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP and XPERI’s HD Radio Technology will launch the third season of their audio series, HOW I WROTE THAT SONG. The six-part new season features acclaimed songwriters from Country and Rock/Pop, giving audiences an insider’s look into the creative process of writing and producing hit songs as well as the stories behind them.

The season premiere, out TODAY (4/18), features ANN WILSON of HEART. Other artists included in the season are JON PARDI (MAY 2nd), LZZY HALE (MAY 16th), TYLER HUBBARD (MAY 30th), LUKE SPILLER of THE STRUTS (JUNE 13th) and CLINT BLACK (JUNE 27th). A new episode will air every two weeks on BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Country and Rock stations nationwide, depending on which genre is featured.

BMI’s Assistant VP, Creative/NASHVILLE MASON HUNTER said, “BMI is thrilled to announce a stellar lineup for Season 3 of HOW I WROTE THAT SONG. It is such a great way to highlight the vast talent that BMI has the pleasure to represent, and it gives our songwriters a way to connect with fans as they tell the stories behind their biggest hits. Thanks to our wonderful longstanding partners at XPERI’s HD Radio Technology and BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP for pushing this compelling content out to their listeners.”

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP’s Chief Content Officer JUSTIN CHASE said, “After two consecutive, highly successful campaigns with our partners at BMI and XPERI/HD Radio, we are excited to bring back HOW I WROTE THAT SONG to celebrate some of the biggest hit songwriters heard on our radio brands. Our listeners and digital audience love to hear the story behind their favorite songs."

XPERI SVP/Radio JOE D’ANGELO added, "The HOW I WROTE THAT SONG series has been a great success, and XPERI is excited to continue working with BMI and BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP to highlight the songwriters who create the songs we know and love. This is especially meaningful to us as we continue to build on 20 years of broadcast radio innovation, both through our HD Radio technology, which delivers superior audio quality and a wealth of content choices for music fans around the world, and our DTS AutoStage in-vehicle media platform, which now supports lyrics, further bringing the songwriter into the radio experience.”

For more information click here.

