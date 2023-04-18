Harcourt

CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY, NORTHRIDGE, Triple A KCSN-KSBR (88.5 FM/THE SOCAL SOUND)/LOS ANGELES celebrates Morning Host NIC HARCOURT’s 25 years on the air in SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA.

GM PATRICK OSBURN shared “NIC HARCOURT is a regional treasure. NIC has always been an expert and wonderful advocate for public/member-supported radio. We are very fortunate to have him.”



Originally from BIRMINGHAM ENGLAND, HARCOURT’S first stateside job landed him at CHET-5 Triple A WDST (RADIO WOODSTOCK)/WOODSTOCK-POUGHKEEPSIE, NY, then moving WEST to SANTA MONICA COLLEGE Non-Commercial KCRW/SANTA MONICA-LOS ANGELES where he served as MD and host of “MORNING BECOMES ECLECTIC for 10 years.

PD MARC “MOOKIE” KACZOR shared, “NIC HARCOURT is as passionate as ever. NIC is a great broadcaster, music journalist and mentor. This radio station has hit milestone after milestone, and NIC has been an integral part of 88.5’s growth.”

Additionally, HARCOURT has served as music and culture editor for the LOS ANGELES TIMES MAGAZINE and was MTV’s first music supervisor in residence.

HARCOURT’S 25th year celebration coincides with THE SOCAL SOUND’S APRIL membership drive.

“I’ve worked around 60 pledge drives through the years,” HARCOURT said. “They’re an opportunity to connect directly with the audience, a crucial part of keeping public media in business, and an incredibly important part of the gig. Don’t tell anybody, but I actually enjoy them."

