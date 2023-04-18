New Slate

AUDIOBOOM has added five podcasts to its roster. The new additions are "NETWORTH AND CHILL WITH VIVIAN TU," a new financial advice podcast that launched on MARCH 22nd; comedians CHRISTIE WALLACE and HEATHER MCKINNEY's existing podcast "SINISTERHOOD"; BORED TEACHERS' existing podcast "TEACHERS OFF DUTY" with LAURAN WOOLLEY, TELL WILLIAMS, GABE DANNENBRING, and BRIANA RICHARDSON; DAVID CUMMINGS' horror anthology "THE NOSLEEP PODCAST"; and "THE BROSKI REPORT WITH BRITTANY BROSKI," coming in MAY.

“It’s been an absolute dream of mine to create a podcast that makes talking about money more casual, cool, and comfortable for the next generation,” said TU. “I hope listeners feel emboldened by these candid financial conversations and I’m so stoked to be working with AUDIOBOOM to bring this vision to life.”

“We love how our blend of comedy, all things sinister, and our focus on ethical storytelling fits naturally on AUDIOBOOM’s network,” said WALLACE and MCKINNEY in a joint statement. “Joining AUDIOBOOM provides us the ability to innovate content and maintain the high quality of the show listeners have grown to love.”

“We’re excited for BORED TEACHERS to be joining the AUDIOBOOM network, giving our TEACHERS OFF DUTY PODCAST and our other upcoming shows a new home to continue growing,” said WOOLLEY, WILLIAMS, DANNENBRING, and RICHARDSON in a joint statement. “Everyone on the AUDIOBOOM team has been awesome to work with so far and we look forward to spreading more laughter to even more listeners together!”

“THE NOSLEEP PODCAST is frightfully excited to be partnering with AUDIOBOOM. We are looking forward to this new collaboration which will allow us to grow all aspects of our sleepless brand,” said CUMMINGS. “We are excited to share more content with our listeners and help them discover new audio adventures within the AUDIOBOOM creator network.”

“Working with AUDIOBOOM has been an absolute pleasure, they really put the creator first,” said BROSKI. “THE BROSKI REPORT chronicles the royal ramblings of Supreme Leader BRITTANY BROSKI, tune in weekly to stay updated on national affairs. Thank you for your attention.”

“Once again, the most talented creators in digital media are choosing AUDIOBOOM as their podcasting partner”, said AUDIOBOOM Chief Content Officer BRENDAN REGAN. “Each of the new shows coming to the AUDIOBOOM creator network requires unique support so they can successfully engage with their audience and see value from their creativity -- the AUDIOBOOM platform is able to provide the technology, production, distribution and commercial services they need.”

