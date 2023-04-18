Cozz and Heben

Industry veteran PEYTON HEBEN has launched TWENTY-TWO ENTERTAINMENT, a new management company, with the signing of artist CODY COZZ. COZZ signed with fellow Country artist CRAIG CAMPBELL's GRINDSTONE label last summer (NET NEWS 6/10/22). He is set to release a single, "I'm Just A Country Song," in JUNE.

HEBEN, known to many in MUSIC CITY as a contributor to the Country publication RAISED ROWDY, said of his new project, "I’m super excited to be officially launching this adventure in NASHVILLE. Country music has played a big part in my life, and I have a deep passion for finding artists that I believe in and helping them to achieve their goals in the industry. I am a firm believer that artists should never be stripped of their creative freedom. Management is one of the most important roles in an artist’s career, so I created a company that allows me to work with artists who have similar goals, drive and passion as me to advance careers to the next level."

COZZ said, "Super excited about this opportunity with TWENTY-TWO ENTERTAINMENT, I haven’t met a guy who works harder in this industry, and I’m very eager to grow together and build something incredible as all the greats have. It’s rare to meet people with the same vision and work ethic, and I can’t wait to hit the ground running."

Congratulate HEBEN on his new venture here.

« see more Net News