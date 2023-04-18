Catsimatidis

RED APPLE MEDIA/RED APPLE AUDIO NETWORKS owner and News-Talk WABC-A/NEW YORK host JOHN CATSIMATIDIS has launched his own campaign to preserve AM radio in vehicles. CATSIMATIDIS met with FCC and FEMA members at the NAB SHOW in LAS VEGAS and secured the services of former Vice President MIKE PENCE to record a "Save AM Radio" PSA for WABC that is being made available to all stations.

“The automotive industry is doing a huge disservice to Americans by even considering the removal of AM radio from cars,” said CATSIMATIDIS. “They are putting the safety of Americans at peril by putting profits before people. Americans deserve better.”

CATSIMATIDIS added, “I am urging all AM and FM radio stations, the NAB, the RAB, and state broadcast associations to band together and bring common sense to FORD and other auto manufactures."

