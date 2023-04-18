Fitzpatrick

EPIC STL News-Talk KLJY-HD2-KNBS-K270BW (NEWSTALKSTL)/ST. LOUIS has promoted Digital Director and host KATIE FITZPATRICK to Assistant Brand Manager. FITZPATRICK was part of the launch team for the station in JULY 2021 after over five years at crosstown News-Talk KFTK (97.1 FM TALK). She will continue to host the 2-3:30p (CT) "COLOMBO & KATIE" show and serve as Exec. Producer of the afternoon "TIM JONES & CHRIS ARPS SHOW."

FITZPATRICK said, “This is an amazing opportunity and I am grateful to our team for trusting me in this role. NEWSTALKSTL keeps growing, and I am happy to take on this leadership position to help us continue to evolve.”

“It’s pretty awesome to see how far our station has come in less than 2 years,” said Brand Manager TONY COLOMBO, FITZPATRICK's co-host, “and a key part of that growth has happened because of KATIE’s contributions. This promotion is well deserved.”

President of Programming JEFF ALLEN added, “Mark my words, KATIE is a rising star in the industry. We are thrilled to have her as part of the management team.”

