Vortex Festival

MEOW WOLF’s VORTEX FESTIVAL in DENVER announced that REMI WOLF and GRIZ will be their headline performers for the three-day event AUGUST 25-27, and will have more than 30 acts on two stages that will also include TOKiMONSTA, BLOND:ISH, CLAUDE VONSTROKE, and MINDCHATTER.

MEOW WOLF , Senior Director of Events MARSI GRAY said, " DENVER - let's do this. Come out to The JUNKYARD and play with us this year. DENVER has such a vibrant community and we are excited to dance with you!”

LIVE NATION ROCKIES President ERIC PIRRITT said, “Since last year’s VORTEX wrapped up, we’ve been locked in with MEOW WOLF to make year two in DENVER nothing short of spectacular. Here we are, ready to launch. It’s an exciting day for the city.”

TOKiMONSTA said, “I'm beyond excited to be playing VORTEX this year! I'll be coming through with a special set for a special festival."

For VORTEX FESTIVAL details click here.

« see more Net News