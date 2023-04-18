New Country Streaming Report

The DIGITAL MEDIA ASSOCIATION (DiMA) released a new research report TODAY (4/18) entitled STREAMING COUNTRY MUSIC FORWARD, providing insights into Country music and streaming. The study was unveiled during a panel discussion this morning at NASHVILLE's KIMPTON AERTSON HOTEL. The panel featured top Country music executives from the DSPs discussing data points from a survey of fans, and examining where the genre and its relationship with streaming may be headed.

The panel included JOHNNY CHIANG, Sr. Dir./Country Programming at SIRIUSXM PANDORA; MARGARET HART, Head/NASHVILLE Label & Industry Relations at YOUTUBE; MICHELLE KAMMERER, Head/Country Music at AMAZON MUSIC; and RACHEL WHITNEY, Head/Editorial-NASHVILLE at SPOTIFY, and was moderated by new BELMONT UNIVERSITY Dean BRITTANY SCHAFFER.

Among the research findings:

Country music streamers are curious and hungry for discovery: 87% of Country music streamers find recommendations from audio streaming services useful, and 69% say they are more likely to continue listening to these artist and song recommendations.

Country music streamers are loyal listeners: 76% of Country music streamers listen to music daily, and 73% know when their favorite artist is touring or in concert.

Country’s streaming audience skews female and listens more: 63% of Country music streamers are female, and all Country music streamers report spending 1.6 times more time listening than Country fans who listen but don’t stream.

DiMA Pres./CEO GARRETT LEVIN said, “As technology has evolved to bring Country music to fans old and new across AMERICA and throughout the world, so too has our understanding of what Country music is, who can make it, and who listens to it. We wanted to dig into this vibrant part of the music industry to better understand the interconnected nature of the relationship between artists making incredible music, fans who just might be the most loyal music listeners around, and the technological innovations that have made possible new pathways to success and engagement.”

Click here to see the full report.

« see more Net News