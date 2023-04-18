(L-R) 50 Egg Music's Jonathan Singleton, Tali Canterbury, Harris , Combs & Simonetti

Songwriter BEN SIMONETTI has signed a global publishing deal with NASHVILLE-based 50 EGG MUSIC. The CALIFORNIA native began his career working in both the Pop and Country music scene. As producer and frequent collaborator of the ZAC BROWN BAND, he's been a part of multiple #1 hits that have amassed millions of streams worldwide. Outside of his work with ZBB, SIMONETTI’s writing credits include LUKE COMBS, PITBULL, FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, INGRID ANDRESS, ADAM DOLEAC, KING CALAWAY, GRIFFEN PALMER, IAN MUNSICK and more.

“I’m super excited to begin this new creative adventure with my 50 EGG FAMILY," SIMONETTI said. "I’d been searching for a place to land, and I knew this was the place for me right away. Grateful to be surrounded by so many talented and inspiring people!”

50 EGG MUSIC's JOEY HARRIS added, "From one of the first times we had the opportunity to work with BEN, we knew there was an undeniable connection. BEN’s superior production and songwriting ability, coupled with being incredibly good looking with an award-winning mullet sealed the deal."

