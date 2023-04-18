Charese Fruge, Kiana Singh

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH” column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE' goes deep with COX MEDIA GROUP Top 40 WBLI (106.1 BLI)/LONG ISLAND Music Director/afternoon star KIANA SINGH.

The ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT is just around the corner, and you can catch KIANA SINGH in action on the session on THURSDAY 4/27 at 5p (ET). Discussing dealing with all of the curveballs that a career in the industry has to offer, SINGH says, “Learning to grow in times of unexpected change. Change is constant and inevitable in this business. I’m striving to thrive in it! Whether it’s change in the world, leadership, life, etc…I admire the forward thinkers who do such a great job of doing that. I’m certainly not perfect but working towards growth daily with a lot of focus and persistence.”

Every week, ALL ACCESS’ CHARESE FRUGE' puts the focus on one of the many women making it happen in our many related businesses. This week, find out about KIANA SINGH. Read her story here.

« see more Net News