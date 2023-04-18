Town Hall On Gun Ownership

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News/Talk WKXW (NEW JERSEY 101.5)/TRENTON, NJ is presenting a town hall, "On Target -- Understanding NEW JERSEY's Gun Laws," on THURSDAY, APRIL 20th at 7p (ET).

The station’s ERIC SCOTT will lead a discussion that will explain how the law applies to gun ownership in the state as well as the responsibility of gun owners.

Says SCOTT, “We get many questions about gun owners and gun laws. This program will not debate the merits of the law, but rather how the law applies in NEW JERSEY.”

The program’s on-air panel will feature SOUTH BRUNSWICK Police Chief RAY HAYDUCKA; attorney and former MORRIS COUNTY prosecutor ROBERT BIANCHI, and former military firearms instructor DAN GRABER.

Discussion topics will include how to legally purchase a firearm to proper training and storage of a weapon.

The program will be streamed live and available for embedding at facebook.com/nj1015/live. The broadcast may also be accessed via nj1015.com, the NEW JERSEY 101.5 YOUTUBE channel, or the free NEW JERSEY 101.5 app.

