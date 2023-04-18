Ryan Seacrest (Photo: Tinseltown)

With his exit from "Live With KELLY And RYAN," RYAN SEACREST, who hosts "On Air With RYAN SEACREST" on iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KIIS/LOS ANGELES, will continue his radio career, according to an interview with VARIETY.

“The benefit of radio is I can do it remotely,” he says. “I will be able to jump out of bed, slip into my UGGS, make my coffee and be on the radio. And flip on ‘Live With KELLY and MARK’ in the background while I’m on air.”



Ultimately, six seasons on “Live” helped SEACREST to become a better broadcaster.

“I found a relaxed, slowed-down version of myself on the air,” he says. “I’ve become more comfortable letting things just happen without thinking about what has to come next. Because it can really go in any direction.

“Being the host of one of the longest-running franchises on television for six years has been a real accomplishment.”

During his final goodbye on APRIL 14th, SEACREST spoke through tears at the end of an hour-long show that presented a highlight reel of his greatest moments, including the HALLOWEEN shows where he and RIPA dressed up as each other, the post-OSCARS specials, plus the time he tumbled backwards out of his chair (voted by “Live” viewers as their favorite clip.)

Now that “Live” is over, SEACREST is focused on “AMERICAN Idol,” which begins airing live episodes on APRIL 23rd. “I hope to host that show forever,” he says. “It’s all I ever wanted. It’s all I ever set out to do. When I think about the days where I would watch DICK CLARK host NEW YEAR'S EVE, sitting on a shag carpet in the basement, I’d think to myself, ‘Wouldn’t it be wonderful to be in TIMES SQUARE as a reveler one day watching this happen?’ It still flashes to my mind that I didn’t have it at one point, so to have it is still exciting.”

SEACREST next venture will take him into the world of food, forming an agricultural company four and a half years ago to study the process of producing extra virgin olive oil and organic wine. The label will be called “CONCENTO,” which means “The story of why you come.”

