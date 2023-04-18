Aaron Carter (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

AARON CARTER died from drowning, the effects of difluoroethane, a flammable gas that is often used as the propellant in cans of compressed air, and alprazolam, a generic form of Xanax, according to an autopsy report. The manner of death was ruled accidental.

The L.A. COUNTY MEDICAL EXAMINER's office also confirmed CARTER was “submerged” in his bathtub after “inhalation of compressed gas and intake of alprazolam.”

CARTER was found dead last NOVEMBER 5th at his home in LANCASTER, CA, at the age of 34.

It was later revealed that HIS housekeeper discovered his body and was “yelling” when she called 911 for help.

AARON was the younger brother of NICK CARTER, a member of the BACKSTREET BOYS.

“Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded,” NICK wrote at the time of his passing. “I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed.”

After finding fame at a young age, AARON struggled with substance abuse issues, relationship difficulties and mental health problems. He shared an 11-month-old son, PRINCE, with his on-again, off-again fiancée, MELANIE MARTIN.

