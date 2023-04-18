Culture Club: Taking To The Road

BOY GEORGE and CULTURE CLUB announced their 2023 tour, "The Letting It Go Show," featuring special guests HOWARD JONES and BERLIN across all dates.

Produced by LIVE NATION, the 25-city run comes fresh on the heels of BOY GEORGE and CULTURE CLUB wrapping up their sold-out VEGAS shows. The tour kicks off on THURSDAY, JULY 13th in WEST PALM BEACH, FL at iTHINK FINANCIAL AMPHITHEATRE, with stops across NORTH AMERICA in ATLANTA, NASHVILLE, TORONTO, CHICAGO, AUSTIN and more before wrapping up on SATURDAY, AUGUST 20th in CONCORD, CA at CONCORD PAVILION.

Tickets will be available starting with a presale beginning WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19th. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning FRIDAY, APRIL 21st at 10a local time at livenation.com.

