Mad Hatta (Photo: Desum Dangerfield)

TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY Jazz KTSU/HOUSTON radio veteran BENJAMIN THOMPSON III, known as THE MAD HATTA, has been appointed Operations Manager. HATTA, who began his broadcast career in college radio on WNAA at NORTH CAROLINA AGRICULTURAL and TECHNICAL STATE UNIVERSITY, has served as the Content Director for THE VIBE, a spin-off sister station of KTSU, since its launch in 2020. He will now serve dual management roles for these two campus broadcast properties.

HATTA remains CEO of PAID IN FULL ENTERTAINMENT, the record label he founded whose productions have included work from PAUL WALL, CHAMILLIONAIRE and 50/50 TWIN.

Said HATTA, “I believe content is still #1, and I want to be a part of connecting traditional broadcasting philosophies with this new digital and social media worlds. I want to help TSU students find their way to a position of confidence and command of these new areas and platforms. what I plan to deliver are new broadcast content and skilled broadcasters to bring it to life, just like I always have. That’s what’s needed for KTSU to sustain another 50 years of broadcast excellence.”

