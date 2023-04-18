Winners

The NEW YORK FESTIVALS RADIO AWARDS honored its 2023 winners at a Storytellers Gala virtual event on TUESDAY.

Grand Awards went to BBC RADIO 5 LIVE and BBC SOUNDS for the Best Nonfiction Series, "BURN WILD"; HARPERCOLLINS PUBLISHERS U.K.' WILLIAM COLLINS imprint for the Best Audio Book-Nonfiction, "THE TRIALS OF LIFE"; and CBC PODCASTS and the LOS ANGELES TIMES' OUTLAW OCEAN PROJECT for Narrative/Documentary Podcast, "THE OUTLAW OCEAN PODCAST." The BBC won Broadcaster of the Year. MARVIN KALB's "THE KALB REPORT" was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award, while ABC NEWS' "START HERE" was given the first NATIONAL PRESS CLUB Award.

BBC Chief Content Officer CHARLOTTE MOORE said, “It’s an absolute delight to accept the award for Broadcaster of the Year 2023. It’s testament to the incredibly talented teams here at the BBC and those we work with across the audio industry, and I want to say thank you and congratulations to everyone involved.

“We are committed to creating impactful public service radio for audiences around the world, whether that’s listening live to your favourite BBC radio stations, catching up on demand, or accessing our incredible range of podcasts.”

HARPERCOLLINS U.K. Audio Publishing Director FIONNUALA BARRETT said, “When we won 'Radio Production Company of the Year' at last year’s NEW YORK FESTIVAL RADIO AWARDS, I was delighted for our wonderful Audio team at HARPERCOLLINS, and for our roster of writers, producers, editors, and performers. But to win it again? It just goes to show that the people who work on our productions -- from the extraordinary acting talents, the studio professionals, and the small dedicated in-house team who work to transform our authors’ great books into truly amazing audiobooks -- really are the best in the business.”

See all the winners -- there are a lot of them -- in a gallery by clicking here.

