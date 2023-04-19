Foster

HIPGNOSIS SONG MANAGEMENT has acquired the writer's share of performance income for all songs written by DAVID FOSTER. The deal was done on behalf of HIPGNOSIS SONGS CAPITAL, a partnership between HIPGNOSIS SONG MANAGEMENT and funds managed by BLACKSTONE.

FOSTER has been nominated for 47 GRAMMY awards, winning 16 of them. His songs and albums have sold in the hundreds of millions.

HIPGNOSIS SONG MANAGEMENT CEO and Founder MERCK MERCURIADIS commented, "DAVID is recognized globally as one of the greatest songwriters and producers of all time. He is the songwriters’ songwriter and the producers’ producer. DAVID is truly special, and we are delighted to be working with his almost 50 years of incredible songs and to welcome him to the HIPGNOSIS family."

FOSTER added, "I’m very happy to be joining the HIPGNOSIS family. I’ve long admired what MERCK and his team have built and I trust they will be terrific partners."

