This Weekend

VINYLTHON 2023 takes place this weekend (4/22-4/23) with 170 radio stations in 12 countries celebrating the vinyl record format by going vinyl-only. It is the first weekend VINYLTHAN event.

The event is organized by the non-profit COLLEGE RADIO FOUNDATION and open to all stations. VINYLTHON is a fundraiser supporting NEXT STEP RADIO SCHOLARSHIPS for current college radio students aspiring to careers in radio broadcasting.

This year the VINYLTHON event has support and audio content for participating stations from artists including this year's official ambassador, PORTUGAL. THE MAN’s JOHN GOURLEY. Also in support are ARUM RAE, ATMOSPHERE, JOSH RITTER, LOVELYTHEBAND, MAGIC GIANT, MYRON ELKINS, RIPE, O.A.R., TEGAN AND SARA, WELSHLY ARMS and many more artists. Participating radio stations will also be able to broadcast a special radio program recorded at the ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME in Cleveland.

VINYLTHON founder ROB QUICKE, who is also a professor of Communication at NEW JERSEY's WILLIAM PATERSON UNIVERSITY commented, "This is our biggest year yet, a two-day weekend event! We also have the most stations ever participating, with the whole goal to raise money to support the next generation of radio stars, so it’s an important cause too."

Participating stations that broadcast at least 24 hours of vinyl-only content will receive the 2023 GOLDEN SLIPMAT AWARD.

