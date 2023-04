Rob Riggle Is 53 (Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

Happy Birthday wishes on FRIDAY (4/21), to AUDACY VP/Top 40 BRIAN KELLY, former COX MEDIA Pres. KIM GUTHRIE, NBA VP/Marketing HILARY SHAEV, former SOUNDEXCHANGE Chief Marketing And Communications Officer ESTHER-MIREYA TEJEDA, SHORT BUS RADIO's PAUL BAHR, former KBEZ/TULSA’s ANDY BARBER, KXNO-A/DES MOINES’ HEATHER BURNSIDE, KISW/SEATTLE Brand Mgr. RYAN CASTLE, WWEG/HAGERSTOWN-CHAMBERSBURG, MD’s JACK DIAMOND, former ELEKTRA ENTERTAINMENT VP/Promotion Triple A JASON MARTIN, SIZZLE PRODUCTIONS’ and WESTWOOD ONE’s RICK PARTY, WMGF/ORLANDO’s CHAD PITT, CUMULUS/NEW YORK Chief Eng. ALEX ROMAN, WCOS/COLUMBIA’s JONATHAN RUSH, GREGG STEPP MEDIA’s GREGG STEPP, SHORT BUS RADIO's ANDRE ZAMPARELLI, WUBL/ATLANTA MD JEREMY “OTIS” MAHER, MOST REQUESTED LIVE’s TRACY HERBSTER, WRNS/GREENVILLE-NEW BERN, NC’s PRESLEY “CHASE” ADAMS, and to WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE’s JUSTIN NEWELL.

Doing the Birthday boogie on SATURDAY (4/22), ALL ACCESS’ ED BROWN, WARNER RECORDS SVP/Promotion DAVID DYER, UMG NASHVILLE EVP/A&R BRIAN WRIGHT, AUDACY/SOUTH FLORIDA SVP/Market Mgr. KERIANN WORLEY, CAPITOL RECORDS’ ASHLEY DINGESS, ALPHA MEDIA/SAN JOSE Programming & Operations Dir. BO MATTHEWS, LOTUS Reg. Dir./Programming-BAKERSFIELD-SEATTLE MIKE ABRAMS, CUMULUS/ROCHESTER, MN OM BRENT ACKERMAN, KMXB/LAS VEGAS’ MERCEDES, WMMO/ORLANDO PD HILDI BROOKS, WOMC/DETROIT's BEAU DANIELS, WBIG & WWDC/WASHINGTON Dir./Rock Programming DUSTIN “FLETCHER” MATTHEWS, METRO/DALLAS OM MAX MILLER, WSYE-WZLQ-WELO/TUPELO’s STAN SMITH, iIHEARTMEDIA/LOS ANGELES' JUSTIN RILEY, KKGO/LOS ANGELES Sr. OM MIKE JOHNSON, KTHT/HOUSTON APD TOM LAWLER, WBZ/BOSTON's RICH SHERTENLIEB, KMYI/SAN DIEGO’s TATI, WKXC/AUGUSTA, GA’s JESS POXSON.

Celebrating Birthdays on SUNDAY (4/23), AUDACY VP/Programming and WVEE/ATLANTA PD REGGIE ROUSE, WWBO/TAMPA and syndicated host BUBBA THE LOVE SPONGE, AGM Reg. Dir./Operations and Programming ROBERT LEWIS, former RCA VP/Rock Promotion ARTIE GENTILE, KOIT/SAN FRANCISCO APD/MD JULIE DEPPISH, KBKL/GRAND JUNCTION PD ED CHANDLER, KZHT/SALT LAKE CITY PD and iHEARTMEDIA/SLC Dir. Of Digital Distribution JEFF MCCARTNEY, WQGN/NEW LONDON MD SHAWN MURPHY, SONY MUSIC-NASHVILLE’s LARRY SANTIAGO, INFO CREATIVE's STEVE MITCHELL, PROVIDENT's BRIAN DISHON, KTBZ/HOUSTON PD ELLIOTT WOOD, iHEARTMEDIA/RALEIGH VP/Programming and WDCG PD TREVOR MORINI, BIG MACHINE’s BROOKE DIAZ, and KSPW/SPRINGFIELD, MO PD JAY LASHLEY.

Happy Birthday wishes on MONDAY (4/24), to FYI Chief Growth Officer JULIE PILAT, former EPIC RECORDS SVP/Promotion CHARLIE FOSTER, FULLAM COACHING & CONSULTING’s JOHN FULLAM, KSD/ST. LOUIS PD GAIL AUSTIN, POP2LIFE's JEFF BARDIN, former DEF JAM's SHANTE GORDON, Z COMMUNICATIONS' JOHN BUTLER, KNOODLE's LOREN CONDRON, CUMULUS/MONTGOMERY OM BILL JONES, WBMX/CHICAGO APD BOB LAWSON, KRBE/HOUSTON APD KEVIN QUINN, WKQX/CHICAGO’s KENZIE K, KRRO/SIOUX FALLS’ DENZIL BURSEY, KOST/LOS ANGELES’ JAY ROECKER, former KNTY/SACRAMENTO APD/MD MICHAEL WILSON, former KAMP-KROQ/LOS ANGELES Music Coordinator JESSICA SHALVOY, former WCLZ & WMGX/PORTLAND, ME Brand Mgr. RANDI KIRSHBAUM, M:M MUSIC’s MEG MACDONALD, iHEARMEDIA/Digital Acct. Mgr. JORDAN GARMON, KZLK/RADID CITY, SD PD APRIL GOODHART, and to TINO COCHINO RADIO’s MATT HIRT.

