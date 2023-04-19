Easter Egg Hunt (Taylor's version)

CUMULUS MEDIA Country WKHX (NEW COUNTRY 101-FIVE)/ATLANTA has devised a novel way for listeners to win tickets to TAYLOR SWIFT's sold-out concerts at ATLANTA's MERCEDES BENZ STADIUM. SWIFT's fans, known as “SWIFTIES," are accustomed to looking for "EASTER eggs," another name for hidden clues in her songs, album liner notes, and on social media.

This week, 101 listeners will be selected to participate in the NEW COUNTRY 101-FIVE EASTER EGG HUNT (TAYLOR's version). Some of the eggs will contain SWIFT concert tickets, SWIFT swag, CDs, an autographed guitar, and more. The event will take place at COOLRAY FIELD in LAWRENCEVILLE, GA on SUNDAY (4/23) at 1p (ET).

