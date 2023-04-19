Accepting Applications

RAB, in partnership with BROADCAST MUSIC, INC. (BMI), and MENTORING AND INSPRIRING WOMEN (MIW) is presenting the 15th annual "RISING THROUGH THE RANKS" seminar, with in-person sessions AUGUST 8-10 in NASHVILLE. An additional virtual session is available prior to the event.

BMI is offering 20 scholarships for this year's program. They cover the cost of the professional development course built to foster and educate current and up-n-coming female managers in radio.

For more information on "RISING THROUGH THE RANKS" and to apply, visit here.

